U S Global Investors Inc. Cuts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141,228 shares during the quarter. Textron accounts for approximately 2.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Textron worth $31,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,999,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Textron by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,148,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,220,000 after buying an additional 552,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE TXT traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $80.87. 325,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $81.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.72%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.