U S Global Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,432,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 486,332 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group makes up approximately 2.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Air Transport Services Group worth $29,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,865,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 848,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 225,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,334. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $523.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.70 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ATSG has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

In related news, President Michael L. Berger purchased 2,385 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $34,844.85. Following the purchase, the president now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,891.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

