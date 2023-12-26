U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 733,680 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.06% of IAMGOLD worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,308,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after buying an additional 460,969 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,323,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 7,906,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after buying an additional 282,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 6,054,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.8 %

IAG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.62. 1,478,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.