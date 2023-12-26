U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 126,319 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

Shares of AU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 431,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

