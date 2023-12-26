U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1,778.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRD. StockNews.com raised DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE DRD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 138,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,785. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

