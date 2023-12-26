U S Global Investors Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8,553.4% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.48. 388,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,808. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $182.92.
Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.
Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.
