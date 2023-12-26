U S Global Investors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.60. 496,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,473. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $145.58 and a one year high of $224.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

