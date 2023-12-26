U S Global Investors Inc. Has $106,000 Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 227.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,010,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after buying an additional 701,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE ZTO traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $20.25. 774,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,444. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. Bank of America cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Read Our Latest Report on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.