U S Global Investors Inc. Has $134.59 Million Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,971,879 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 696,479 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises approximately 11.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.83% of Southwest Airlines worth $134,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. 2,985,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,175. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.89. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

