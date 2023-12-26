U S Global Investors Inc. Has $135.45 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,660,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 909,610 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 11.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Delta Air Lines worth $135,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 34,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 31.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,250,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at $578,082.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.97. 2,836,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,091,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.