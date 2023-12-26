U S Global Investors Inc. Has $15.02 Million Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for about 1.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ryanair worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ryanair by 818.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Ryanair stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,823. The company has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $136.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.33.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

