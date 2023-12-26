U S Global Investors Inc. Has $164,000 Stock Holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 108.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in TORM were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TORM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TORM during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 148.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 190.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 128,617 shares in the last quarter.

TORM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.26. 416,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,878. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.33. TORM plc has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 52.66%.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

