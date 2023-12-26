U S Global Investors Inc. Has $3.47 Million Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,932 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.08% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,764. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

