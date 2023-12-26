U S Global Investors Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

GFI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 851,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056,601. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

