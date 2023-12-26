U S Global Investors Inc. Has $31.73 Million Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,913,724 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 178,634 shares during the quarter. Tripadvisor accounts for 2.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 1.39% of Tripadvisor worth $31,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at about $900,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 41.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,033,942 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 302,211 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 47.5% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,973 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 49,589 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,362,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRIP. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 680,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,234. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

