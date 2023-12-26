U S Global Investors Inc. Has $34.74 Million Stock Holdings in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,178,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602,970 shares during the quarter. Frontier Group accounts for 2.9% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of Frontier Group worth $34,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,705.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Frontier Group by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULCC has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.09.

Frontier Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Frontier Group stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.64. 1,183,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.22. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075 in the last ninety days. 83.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

