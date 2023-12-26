U S Global Investors Inc. Has $36.72 Million Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,285 shares during the quarter. Hawaiian accounts for 3.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 11.23% of Hawaiian worth $36,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Stock Up 0.4 %

HA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. 790,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $727.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.10 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Hawaiian



Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

