U S Global Investors Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,250 shares during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold accounts for 0.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Sandstorm Gold worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 110.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,017,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $7,999,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 82.2% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,416,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after buying an additional 1,090,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,009,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 773,370 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAND traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. 452,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.03. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0149 per share. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on SAND. StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

