U S Global Investors Inc. Has $40.29 Million Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,531 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel comprises approximately 3.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 2.84% of Allegiant Travel worth $40,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter worth $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 675.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $44,224.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,089.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock worth $359,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.82. The company had a trading volume of 57,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,886. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $565.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

