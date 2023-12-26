U S Global Investors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,837,000 after buying an additional 669,599 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,208,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,669,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 117.5% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 809,560 shares in the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.2 %

OR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. 96,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,422. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.51%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.