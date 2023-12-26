U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $145,000 in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

KRBN traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.83. 100,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

