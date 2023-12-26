U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $27,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,591 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,339,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after acquiring an additional 923,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,775,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after acquiring an additional 606,424 shares during the period.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of URA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.01. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.