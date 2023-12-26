U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $297,000 in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.91. 1,626,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,579,397. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.