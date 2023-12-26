U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $8.01 Million in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 197,693 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,011,000. MakeMyTrip makes up 0.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.19% of MakeMyTrip at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMYT. Quarry LP increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

NASDAQ:MMYT traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.95. 131,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,803. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.84%. Equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

