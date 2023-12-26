U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $86,000 in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 4,034.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 580,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after acquiring an additional 566,242 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DRIP traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 897,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

About Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2X Shares (DRIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x inverse daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. DRIP was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.