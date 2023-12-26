U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56,075 shares during the period. Embraer makes up about 0.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Embraer worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,562 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Embraer Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ERJ traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

