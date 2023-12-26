U S Global Investors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,674,111 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 855,263 shares during the period. American Airlines Group makes up approximately 11.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 1.63% of American Airlines Group worth $136,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,741 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,262 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,874 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,483,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,788,369. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

