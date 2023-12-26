U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $223,000 Investment in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 2nd quarter valued at $795,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ON by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 285,268 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 141,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 86,737 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of ON by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ON by 1,590.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

ON Price Performance

Shares of ON stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,271. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. On Holding AG has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.15.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.