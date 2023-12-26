U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $29,000 Investment in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,917 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBM. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 3,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,354,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,869,000 after buying an additional 4,236,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 449.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,765,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.55.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 269,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,261. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 187.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $480.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

