U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New $41,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 681.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,199,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,885 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 31.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 125,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares by 27.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JDST remained flat at $5.23 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,170,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,440. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $9.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (JDST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JDST was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JDST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JDST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.