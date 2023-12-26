U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IYE traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $45.21. The stock had a trading volume of 194,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $49.12.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.