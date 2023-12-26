U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,500 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.99. 505,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

