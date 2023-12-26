U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,449 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up 0.8% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.4% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 310,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 202,539 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.0 %

WPM traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 355,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,950. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

