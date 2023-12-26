U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 2,450 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $2,495,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 21,540.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $92.86. 716,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

