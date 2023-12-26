U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 25,038 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,038 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 2.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $30,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.19. 288,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,753. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

