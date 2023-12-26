U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 26,358 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,138 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 26,358 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up 2.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Expedia Group worth $28,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.65.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,834. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 31.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,477 shares of company stock worth $10,980,725. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

