U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 43 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Up 2.0 %

FDX traded up $4.85 on Tuesday, hitting $252.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,456,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,970. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $171.55 and a 12-month high of $285.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.56.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

