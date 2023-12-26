U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 43,538 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,054 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 43,538 shares during the quarter. Harmony Gold Mining comprises approximately 0.4% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HMY. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 33,544.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,244,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $5,963,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE:HMY traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,982. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

