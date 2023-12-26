U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $305,000 Position in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Denison Mines by 44.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,366,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

DNN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,352,367. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.77. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 489.06% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Research analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

