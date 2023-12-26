U S Global Investors Inc. Takes $435,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,623,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,374,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.52.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

