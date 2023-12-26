U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 35.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 40.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Matson by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 52,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Matson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 65,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

MATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Matson from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NYSE:MATX traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.72. The company had a trading volume of 93,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $827.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.86 million. Matson had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 10.06%. Matson’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $94,181.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 952 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $94,181.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $96,011.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,820.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $1,262,179. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

