UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.48

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.48 and last traded at $127.17, with a volume of 27483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 94.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $594,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Industries by 42.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,832,000 after acquiring an additional 74,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

