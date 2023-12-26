Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.49

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 95436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

