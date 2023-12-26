Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 206,782 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Unilever by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,987,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $48.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,467. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.89. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $55.99.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

