Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Boosted by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.1% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE UNP traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.21. 246,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,317. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $245.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

