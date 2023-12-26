United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is U S Global Investors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375,493 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for approximately 11.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of United Airlines worth $133,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in United Airlines by 10.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 144,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.13. 3,458,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,445,940. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

