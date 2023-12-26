United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (UBAB) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on January 22nd

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, January 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from United Bancorporation of Alabama’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Shares of UBAB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928. The firm has a market cap of $145.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 26.78%. On average, research analysts predict that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

