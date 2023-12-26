United Company RUSAL (OTCMKTS:URSSF) Stock Price Down 32.7%

United Company RUSAL Plc (OTCMKTS:URSSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 32.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
United Company RUSAL Price Performance
About United Company RUSAL
United Company RUSAL Plc produces and sells aluminum and related products. It operates through four segments: Aluminium, Alumina, Energy, and Mining and Metals. The company is involved in the mining and refining of bauxite and nepheline ore into alumina; the smelting of primary aluminum from alumina; and the fabrication of aluminum and aluminum alloys into semi-fabricated and finished products.
