United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $104,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $157.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

