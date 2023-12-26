United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 23.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 668,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,226,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.95. 677,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,059. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.57. The company has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

